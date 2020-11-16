NYSC, only credible platform for youth contribution ― Makinde

The Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde has described the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) as the only credible platform through which intelligent and vibrant graduate youths can contribute immensely to the growth of Nigeria.

Makinde made this statement at the official swearing-in ceremony for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ (Stream 1A) corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Iseyin, Oyo State.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Honourable Seun Fakorede, admonished the newly sworn-in corps members to, just like their predecessors, take up challenges for the greater good of the nation.

He also advised them to embrace all the opportunities the orientation course will provide.

“I urge you to avail yourselves of the opportunity provided in the orientation course content, some of it will help you overcome any challenges you might face in the course of the service year.”

While noting that the state will create a conducive and secure environment for all corps members, Makinde thanked the Oyo NYSC governing board for their efforts towards the actualisation of the scheme’s objectives.

Earlier in her welcome address, the NYSC Oyo State coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogede, noted that all corps members were subjected to COVID-19 test to make sure the camp is safe.

She added that a total of 699 prospective corps members comprising of 288 males and 411 females, were registered for the orientation course.

Ogbuogede congratulated the corps members for the privilege to commence their service year and advised them to be disciplined and fully participate in all activities of the orientation camp while observing all COVID-19 safety protocols.

She further thanked the state government under the Seyi Makinde-led administration for granting approval for the construction of more hostel facilities in the orientation camp.