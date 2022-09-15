Akeredolu loses mother

Mother of the Ondo State governor, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu is dead. Mrs. Akeredolu was 90 years. This was confirmed in a statement signed by the governor’s chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, who said the woman died peacefully in her sleep early this morning.

“She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

“Further announcements will be made by the family in due course.”

The governor also said in his twitter handle handle that: “My siblings and I announce, with deepest regret and total submission to the will of the Almighty, the passing into glory of our adorable, dutiful and ever dotting mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu, this morning. She died peacefully in her sleep”.

