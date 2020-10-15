NYSC extends service year of 18 corps members in Anambra

The Anambra State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Kehinde Aremu, has announced that eighteen corps members, nine males and nine females deployed to Anambra state under his able watch would have their service year extended by one full year over absenteeism and other offences.

Aremu, disclosed this on Thursday while handling over passing out certificates to Corps members of 2019 batch C stream 1 at Awka South local government area headquarters who finished their one-year mandatory national service in the state.

He added that the issuing of passing out certificates is simultaneously taking place across the 21 local government area in the state.

He also announces that a total of 3,131 corps members pass out in the state.

While noting that the repeating sanctions meted out on the 18 NYSC members were meant to instil discipline in them and deter others from committing similar offences, Aremu however, said the scheme is waiting for Governor Willie Obiano to present merit awards to three corps members who distinguished themselves in the rendition of service to their host serving communities

The coordinator also announced that three NYSC members serving in the state died during the service.

On COVID-19 pandemic, the Coordinator said that no infection was recorded during the period.

Aremu commended all the corps members passing out for their contributions to the growth of the critical sectors of the economy of the state and their role in giving continued credibility to the welfare of their host communities.

“The Ohaneze Ndigbo President in the state, Chief Demian Ogene-Okeke, in his appreciative speech while speaking to Tribune Online, in Awka, said the people of Anambra state appreciate and applaud your contributions individually and collectively this past one year. Worthy of note is the catalogue of achievements you have recorded in the areas of community development service which dots every nook and cranny of the state.

“Indeed you are leaving behind footprints that the people will continue to remember you by,” the Ohaneze boss stated.

