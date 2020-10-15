We are ready to resume, says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Thursday, gave an indication that the union will suspend its prolonged strike very soon, as its President, Prof Biodun Ogunyemi, declared that the varsity lecturers are ready to go back to school.

The ASUU President gave the hint even as the Federal Government, through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, assured it would meet the union demands within time frame it stipulated.

Prof Ogunyemi, who was speaking at a meeting between the Federal Government, led by the Labour Minister and ASUU leadership, led by the President, said their members are willing to resume because it is a matter of national interest.

He points out that their members also have their children at home, like all other parents who have their children at home due to the prolonged strike.

The ASUU president said: “Our members are ready and willing to go to class because it is a matter of national interest. Just like every other person’s child is at home, our member’s children are also at home.”

Prof Ogunyemi commended the Senate President and the Minister of Labour and Employment, the Accountant General of the Federation, among others for making it possible for them to discuss on the issues.

He pointed out that though, ASUU delegation came with an open mind to the meeting, its members out there expect much from the meeting.

The ASUU president also explained that it is a matter of national interest that “we do what we are doing, and we are conscious of our place in history;” adding, “If academic do not defend the academia, who defend the academics.”

Ogunyemi, therefore, appealed to all to look at the issues affecting the university system as a national emergency in the country.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government promised to meet ASUU demands within the time frame stipulated.

Dr Ngige said the government is currently taking steps to ensure that all the demands of ASUU are met within the time frame issued by the union.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

We are ready to resume, says ASUU

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

We are ready to resume, says ASUU