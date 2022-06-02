NYSC DG seeks stakeholders’ sustained support for trust fund actualisation

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Fadah, on Thursday sought stakeholders’ sustained support for the actualisation of a trust fund for the Scheme.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Pre Orientation Workshop, with the theme; “Repositioning the Critical Components of the Orientation Course Content to Address Prevailing Challenges”, held in Abuja.

The DG who expressed hope that the Trust Fund bill would soon be consented to by the Senate said already, that it has been passed by the House of Representatives.

“I am confident that it would not be long before the Senate gives its concurrence and therefore appeal for the sustained support of all stakeholders for its actualization,” the DG said.





He further expressed the Scheme’s readiness to conduct a successful 2022 Batch ‘B’ Orientation Course.

He said despite the COVID-19 pandemic and other challenges of the operating environment, the Scheme has continued to conduct Orientation exercises successfully.

Also, the Director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Alhaji Ahmed Wada Ikaka, in his introductory address, said the workshop would enable participants to review the previous orientation exercises, especially the challenges encountered as well as the best practices to enable improvements in subsequent orientation courses.

He added that lectures in line with the theme of the workshop would be delivered by experienced resource persons, with a view to enriching the workshop content.

