Woofer Wonder: Cheerful Afro-beat crooner with a difference

A musician on the lookout for promotions, attracting the correct audience, and knowing what rocked his boat is not far apart. It has been said a few times that just a small percentage of people are dedicated to music, while the vast majority use it to meet their diverse requirements.

As a result, we embarked on a music tour to obtain the utmost disposition of this statement.

Akinlabi Yusuf Lanre, better known as Woofer Wonder has consistently aroused interest, this time for the better. We inferred this from the countless responses written on his social media posts and reviews of his music.

His music may be described as having a calm mood and being infused with the ideal Nigerian getaway parties. When listening to either of his songs, one may experience a sense of nostalgia. This is because each song is reminiscent of the unending impulses of an Afrobeat.

As a result, his music is described as a departure from the usual, with cheerful afrobeat rhythms and a conscious narrative of Africa and the rest of the globe.

Since releasing his five track EP, ‘Woofer Virus’ in 2019 with Five diverse Afrobeats sounds, Woofer Wonders has continually demonstrated to us that he is a genuine performer, filled with moods and musicality.





On the other hand, each song has realistic and pleasant catchy lyrics as well as feel-good vocals for the season of life’s pleasures. As a result, his most recent single, Jagba Jagba, has received widespread praise and approval, with over a million streams across all platforms.

His outstanding ability to weave a detailed depiction of the country’s social beliefs into his lyrics is a catchy element of his songs.

To bolster my arguments, an example of this can be found in his music video “Oh No,” which highlighted the restricting forces of life that try so hard to drag down. To summarise, Woofer Wonder’s songs are mostly strange, and their impact on listeners is palpable.