By Dalimore Aluko

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has become one of the most valued schemes of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Not many of the schemes established by the government have done the country proud in all areas of life like the NYSC has done since it was created by Decree No 24 of May 22, 1973, promulgated by the military regime of the then head of state, General Yakubu Gowon. General Gowon had said the scheme was meant “To keep Nigeria one.”

The NYSC was primarily conceptualised to strength the national cohesion and integration, so that the already fractured nation could be more bonded in all spheres. Without being immodest, NYSC has been a scheme that had helped to revitalise the affinity among diverse nationalities of the Nigerian Nation and bolstered the values of respect for the culture, religions and customs being practised by each of the ethnic groups.

Though there might be some hiccups in the operations of the scheme since its inception, it has relatively lived up to its bidding in some noticeable aspects of our national life. The country can’t forget the pivotal roles played by NYSC in managing the post traumatic stress disorder suffered by some Nigerian citizens during the post civil war era.

Since then, the NYSC had been a leveller creating balancing across the plural-ethnic Nigerian nation, and sending a strong signal that Nigerians are brothers, regardless of the noticeable differences in our culture, customs, religions, creeds, and political leanings. It has been a spiralling binding force, warding off the cankerworms of mutual distrust, suspicion, class differences, hatred, superiority and inferiority complexes, and all manners of social malaise serving as tremors quaking the country’s foundation since its independence in 1960.

Besides unity, economic prosperity of any nation is vital to the survival and well-being of its citizens. Under this context, The NYSC scheme has been a strong weapon providing employment for countless of Nigerian professionals from all respectable fields of human endeavours. Many of the graduate’s participants are employed into public and private sectors, thereby re-jigging the economy and make it more responsive. Thousands of participants deployed in many states, had got the opportunities of securing permanent jobs after the expiration of their service years.

In many developing economies, rural-urban drift had always been the most economic challenge comforting them. But with the advent of NYSC, the government had been able to stem the tide to a large extent. A vivid dissection of how the scheme was being prosecuted connoted the fact that bulk of the participants is deployed in the rural areas. With this government at all cadres had been called to focus attention on the development of the rural sector, so that the corps members can be more comfortable to serve and live among the rural dwellers.

The scheme also serves as a unique opportunity for training for leadership. Opportunity is given to corps members to become self disciplined and capable of becoming future reliable leaders of the country. In fact, the conduct of the schemes is designed to infuse discipline and self-reliance in the participants. Good leadership would without no doubt help a country to achieve socio-economic advancement, all things being equal. This is because; the kernel of the scheme is to ensure that the participating graduate youths are self-reliant, disciplined, and responsible and to nurture the true spirit of nationalism.

However, in spite of the myriad of benefits inherent in the scheme, it has been confronted with a lot of snags. The challenges of kidnapping, killings, insurgency, social unrest and banditry being experienced in parts of the country, coupled with religious and ethnic strife had propelled agitations in many quarters that the scheme should be scrapped. A copious example was the gory events that followed the 2011 general election. It witnessed the killing and maiming of many corps members in some states of the country due to spontaneous violence that dogged the presidential polls of that year. Many of the participants had also fallen victims of kidnappings and carnages on roads, thereby portraying the scheme as gradually outliving its usefulness.

Another devastating trend has started to rear its ugly head in NYSC scheme now, which is the lukewarm and unreceptive attitudes and dispositions being exhibited by participants to postings to some certain parts of the country due to pervasive social mistrust that is gaining traction in the country. Unlike in the past when corps members preferred to be posted to other parts of the country, so that they could go get familiar with their culture, customs and nuances, such spirit is gradually fading out and threatening the potency of the scheme and viability to live up to the buildings of helping to foster relationship, oneness, togetherness, unity and integration across the country. This forms part of the agitations that the scheme should be phased out or made optional.





A critical analysis of the pros and cons of the NYSC scheme since inception depicted that its benefits actually outweighs it demerits. I share the humble opinion that the scheme should rather be fortified than being scrapped as being agitated by some interests. The government should look for ways to introduce leadership trainings, skill and entrepreneurial trainings into the programs to be able to confront to the current economic reality of today.

To further serve as a boost to the scheme, the federal government must establish small scale business that can make them really self-reliant after their compulsory one year service to the nation. This remains one of the ways to bolsters Nigerians interest in the scheme and cut down agitations that it should be scrapped or made optional.

NYSC in the last 50 years has posed as a strong instrument of natural integration and cohesion. It has helped to strengthen our togetherness. I give kudos to our past heroes who conceptualised this lofty idea in their intention to invigorate Nigerians’ patriotic spirit. And I believe that for the labour of these past heroes not to be in vain, the best the current government owes them is to sustain the scheme and make it more responsive in the discharge of its duties for national stability.

Dalimore Aluko can be reached through 08032712451 or 08066181583.

