Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chibudom Nwuche, has expressed sadness over the death of former Speaker, Ghali Umar Na’abba who died last Wednesday at the age of 65.

In a statement he personally signed by Hon. Nwuche who was the Deputy Speaker to the late Na’abba, described the death as a personal loss and a tragedy that leaves a vacuum in the hearts of his family, colleagues and all Nigerians.

“It is with deep sorrow that I heard about the passing of Rt. Honourable Ghali Umar Na’abba, the former Speaker of the Fourth Assembly from 1999 to 2003.

Na’abba left behind a legacy of service and commitment to our country.

“He was a great leader dedicated to improving the lives of Nigerians, and who worked tirelessly during his tenure to promote good governance and democracy in the country.

“During his time as Speaker, Na’abba played a critical role in the development of Nigeria’s democracy, and in ensuring that the country remained committed to the principles of transparency, accountability, and rule of law and separation of powers between the arms of Government.

“His legacy will continue to inspire generations of leaders and citizens in Nigeria and beyond.

“We had an excellent working relationship with the late Speaker and we related with each other as a family.

“We maintained the relationship untill the time of his death and advised each other on both personal and national issues.

“I extend my sincere condolences to Na’abba’s family and loved ones during this difficult time, and I pray that they find comfort in knowing that his memory will always remain a source of pride and inspiration.

“Rest in peace, Ghali Umar Na’abba. Your service to Nigeria and its people will never be forgotten.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE