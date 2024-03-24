Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), Kogi State Chapter, has warned the general public not to consume unhygienic meat and unpasteurised milk to avoid contracting Zoonic tuberculosis.

The NVMA marked this year’s World TB Day celebration at the Lokoja abattoir was joined by a special team from the Kogi State Centre for Tuberculosis Program led by Dr Komolafe Rotimi as early as 5 am to join the vets working in the abattoir for the daily meat inspection exercise.

Other supporting partners like WHO and INGRA were also in attendance to mark the celebration

The choice of abattoir for the celebration was to sensitise the butchers and abattoir workers about the deadly bacteria which has now turned into a global epidemic.

The chairman of NVMA, Dr Tolu Omotugba emphasised the need to ensure strict hygiene during the slaughter.

He also presented some materials like nose masks, gloves, and boots to protect the abattoir workers against the deadly disease. These materials were presented to the secretary of the butchers who expressed profound gratitude

While addressing the press afterwards, the Chairman commended her members that wake up by 5 am daily to carry out the meat inspection exercise at the abattoirs.

According to him, they’re the gatekeepers to public health because their daily efforts are the reason why zoonotic tuberculosis has been significantly controlled in the human population.