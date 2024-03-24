Senator Lawal Usman, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, expressed relief and joy following the rescue of the Kuriga school children after 16 days of fear, trauma, and uncertainty about their safety.

In a statement released immediately after their freedom and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday, Senator Usman expressed his delight and overwhelming joy upon hearing the news of the rescue.

“Let me on behalf of the people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District and indeed Parents of Kuriga School Children, salute the courage, commitment and gallantry Professionalism of our security forces in the conduct of these successful and coordinated rescue operations of the Kuriga School Children as mandated by President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces Bola Ahmed Tinubu through the office of the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadau in liaison with Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Uba Sani.

“Indeed the last Sixteen days of the captivity of Kuriga School Children, families of the abducted children has been in utmost stage of fear, trauma and uncertainty on their lives and possibilities of their rescue. But, today by the Will of Allah, the Kuriga School Children are emancipated from the terrorists’ enclave safe and alive.

“The President has fulfilled the promises he made of a speedy approach to rescue the Kuriga school children last week during my visit to him with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

“I urged our security forces to sustain this brevity and adopt new strategies to curtail the future reoccurrence of security breaches in our schools, communities and highways.

“Also, I advocated for sustained and guided operations to smock out all criminal elements in all enclaves by the security forces for the release of all those kidnapped and be united with their families.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE