National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), has uncovered a new ploy by some suspected human traffickers who are exploiting coordinated global brand trademarks and offering unrealistic Oil and Gas job offers to traffic unsuspecting youths and other classes of people to neighbouring West African countries for various forms of exploitation.

Prof Fatima Waziri–Azi, Director-General of NAPTIP, revealed this alarming trend at the Agency’s Headquarters in Abuja while discussing emerging trends in human trafficking for the year 2024.

In recent times, NAPTIP has redoubled its efforts through enhanced partnership, collaboration, diligent prosecution, and extensive awareness campaigns aimed at bolstering its operations, resulting in a significant increase in convictions of human traffickers.

Prof. Fatima Waziri–Azi emphasized, “As part of our comprehensive enlightenment strategies to equip Nigerians with timely and accurate information to reduce their vulnerability, we have received reports indicating that traffickers have adopted new tactics to lure unsuspecting victims, predominantly to Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, and other West African nations.”

She continued, “Under the guise of lucrative employment opportunities in gold mining and oil companies, victims are enticed with promises of monthly incomes as high as Nine Hundred Dollars ($900.00), which, as always, are blatant lies.”

“Victims are often instructed to bring up to Eight Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N850,000) for documentation and other logistical expenses. Upon arrival at their destination, traffickers confiscate this money, along with the victims’ phones and other personal belongings.”

“The targeted demographic includes male and female victims aged between 15 and 35 years old. They are typically trafficked through the waterways of Ode Jetty in Lagos en-route to Benin Republic and other parts of the West African region. Some victims are also trafficked via land routes.”

Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi reiterated her earlier appeal to Nigerians, stating, “I urge you to exercise caution, ask questions, and seek a second opinion before accepting any tempting offers. Do not allow desperation to cloud your judgment.“