Rising music star, Sanusi Oluwafemi famous as Nuzzi has emerged as the face of the latest digital edition of SIMPLE Magazine.

Speaking about his early days, Nuzzi said he was immersed in the enchanting rhythms of legends like Ebenezer Obey, whose melodies reverberated within the walls of his childhood home. Fuelled by this musical legacy, he embarked on his artistic odyssey, delving into the realm of music at a tender age of 14.

Drawing inspiration from his surroundings and the timeless tunes of iconic figures, Nuzzi’s musical trajectory took a transformative turn when he embraced the role of a music producer. Infusing elements of Afro-Fusion, conscious dancehall, Afrobeats, and hip-hop, he sculpted a distinct sound that bore the imprint of his eclectic influences.

Speaking about his latest EP, “Rose and Diamonds,” he noted that the new project serves as a compelling narrative of introspection and self-discovery as it was Inspired by a moment of revelation in Benin Republic.

Each track on the EP, according to him, unveiled a different facet of his artistic evolution. From the ethereal melodies of “Alright” to “Cover Me,” “the EP offers listeners a glimpse into my multifaceted musical universe.”

With his unparalleled blend of culture, rhythm, and soul, Nuzzi aspires to captivate audiences worldwide and pave the way for a new wave of musical expression.

