Actress Bukunmi Oluwasina marked her 34th birthday days back with a heartwarming revelation about her birth.

The ‘crying’ movie star disclosed how her parents, anticipating the arrival of a son, were left astounded when she emerged as a girl.

In a reflective post she shared, Oluwasina recounted the anticipation surrounding her birth. She revealed that her mother, laden with baby essentials and male clothing, was en route to the hospital on the eve of her birth, fully convinced she was expecting a boy.

Likewise, her father was eagerly preparing for the traditional naming ceremony, excited to welcome his first son into the world.

However, fate had other plans, and Oluwasina emerged as a surprise addition to the family, defying her parents’ expectations.

With humor and gratitude, she reflected on how she has been defying expectations since before her birth, playfully remarking, “O shock won bakan” (the surprise was too much).

The actress took a moment to remember her late father, acknowledging his absence on this special occasion. She expressed a longing for his customary birthday call, revealing her desire to silently echo his past prayers for her well-being.

Oluwasina expressed gratitude to the Almighty for all the blessings in her life, both known and unknown, emphasising that all her father’s prayers for her had already been answered.

