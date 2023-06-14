The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has called for an amicable resolution of the dispute between the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Rivers State Command of the NSCDC.

The dispute, which arose from the arrest and forfeiture order of three tankers, led to the blockage of Olu Obasanjo Way in GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by NUPENG on Wednesday morning. This action caused significant disruption to the flow of traffic for several hours.

In a statement released by the Director of Public Relations, Mr Olusola Odumosu, in Abuja on Wednesday, it was mentioned that the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, had directed a high-powered delegation to engage with the State Executive of NUPENG and other stakeholders to seek a peaceful resolution of the situation.

NUPENG has alleged that the Rivers State Command of the NSCDC did not follow due process in handling the case of the three impounded petroleum tankers, which were handed over to the NSCDC Rivers State by the Nigerian Army, 6 Division Garrison, Port Harcourt, on November 4, 2022.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Rivers State Command, strongly condemned the actions of NUPENG, which stemmed from their refusal to accept the forfeiture of the three tankers. The State Commandant confirmed that the command obtained a forfeiture order from the Federal High Court 6, Port Harcourt Judicial Division, on December 20, 2022.

Furthermore, the command placed an advertisement in the Punch Newspaper and Newspaper Surveillance, volume 24, on Monday, January 23, 2023, to inform the general public about the court order and allow for objections within a specified period.

The Corps wishes to inform the public that the proper procedures were followed in handling the tankers and the petroleum products, given their flammable nature. Additionally, the trucks were neither illegally impounded nor defaced, contrary to NUPENG’s allegations.

Following discussions between both parties, an amicable resolution has been reached, with NUPENG and other stakeholders pledging their unwavering support in the fight against oil bunkering activities.

