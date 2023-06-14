Anambra State Government has withdrawn certificate of recognition issued to the erstwhile traditional ruler of Umuona in Aguata Council Area, Humphrey Ejesieme.

The government withdrew the certificate of recognition in accordance with Section 10(b) of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ (Amendment) law 2020.

According to the State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Mr. Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, in a signed statement, said the certificate withdrawal is pursuant to allegations of activities of the former Traditional Ruler and his meddlesomeness in the leadership of Umuona Progressive Union, which contributed to breach of peace in the Community.

He said reports of gross misconduct including the invasion of the Annual General meeting of the Town union with armed thugs on 28th December, 2022, his role in the dissolution of the duly elected Town Union executives and subsequent set up of a caretaker Committee, which he personally inaugurated and sworn into office, gave impetus to the withdrawal of the certificate of recognition.

The Commissioner observed that such an act had in no small measure contributed to serious division, instability and threat to peace in the Community, adding that the Ministry and stakeholders had on several occasions urged him to retrace his steps, all to no avail.

He pointed out that in order to ensure peace and stability in the Community, the Ministry issued a warning letter to him on 30th December 2022, stressing that it is now a criminal offence by virtue of sections 19 and 20 of Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ law 2007, for him to carry out any of the functions of the traditional ruler of Umuona or address himself as such.

He noted that the President General of Umuona, Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Transition Committee Chairman for Aguata local government area, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Anambra State Commissioner of Police, among others, were copied and put on notice.

