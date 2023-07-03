The National Universities Commission (NUC) has considered and approved additional full-time mode 11 programmes for Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Osarato for undergraduates.

According to a statement issued by Balogun Omeiza David, Head, Public Relations Unit, CUSTECH, Osara, on Monday and made available to newsmen in Lokoja stated that this significant stage was achieved after many weeks of the Resource Verification Assessment Visit to CUSTECH, Osara by some panel of experts from the NUC.

Part of the letter from NUC giving the positive nod for the additional eleven (11) programmes for CUSTECH reads: “I am directed to inform the Vice-Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of the full-time mode of the following undergraduate programmes, to be run in the Main Campus of the University with effect from the 2023/2024 academic session:

The programmes are B.Sc. Architecture, B.Sc. Building, B.Sc. Geography, B.Sc. Surveying and Geo-informatics.

Others are B.Sc. Urban and Regional Planning, B.Sc. Accounting, B.Sc. Actuarial Science, B.Sc. Business Administration, B.Sc. Transport and Logistics Management, B.Sc. Human Resource Management

and B.Sc. Economics

As it stands, CUSTECH, Osara is now running a total of thirty programmes after the addition of the fresh eleven courses.

The already existing courses are Faculty of Science- Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Microbiology, Statistics, Geology, Applied Geophysics and Physics.

Faculty of Computing and Information: Computer Science, Cyber Security, Software Engineering and Information Technology

Faculty of Engineering: Civil Engineering, Mining Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Chemical Engineering.

According to the statement, CUSTECH as an ivory tower is already having its pioneer students in the 300 level and will soon be starting the process of admitting fresh students for the 2023/2024 academic session.

