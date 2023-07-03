Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has challenged the senior national football female team, the Super Falcons, to fly the country’s flag high and make Nigeria proud at the Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2022.

Senator Tinubu made this statement at a send-forth dinner organized for the nine-time African champions, which took place at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja last weekend.

Represented by the All Progressive Congress (APC) national women leader, Dr Betta Edu, the First Lady described the Falcons as the shining star and pride of Africa, urging them to go and dominate other teams at the tournament.

“You are the shining star and pride of Africa. I charge you to go all out and do your very best to dominate other teams and become the pride of the entire world.

“I am proud to note that our Super Falcons have remained among the very best globally in the world of football. They have participated in every single edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals since the competition started in 1991, and our country is also one of only seven countries worldwide to have done so.

“While our Falcons made it to the quarter-finals at the 1999 finals in the United States of America and reached the second round at the last championship in France, our expectations as a nation and as a people are for a much better performance at what is certainly the biggest and best championship yet, in Australia and New Zealand starting from July 20,” the First Lady stated.

Team captain, Onome Ebi, who is participating in her sixth World Cup at the age of 40, said the team will give their best at the competition and will not simply make up the numbers. She added that they aim to surpass their best outing in the tournament, which was 24 years ago.

“We are not just going to be part of the competition but going to break records and surpass our previous outing, which was the Round of 16,” Okobi said.

The Falcons’ first game will be against the Canadian women’s team on Friday, July 21 at Melbourne’s Rectangular Stadium. The second and last group games will be against co-host nations Australia and the Republic of Ireland, respectively, on Thursday, July 27 and Monday, July 31.

