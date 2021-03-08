NSE to hold workshop on value, growth Investing

THE Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to hold a workshop aimed to dissect the benefits of value investing and growth investing.

The online event is specifically for retail investors in the nation’s stock market and it is the first organised by the exchange this year.

According to a notice, the event, tagged Retail Investors Workshop, will take place on Thursday, March 11, 2021, by 11am and will have experts speaking on the theme.

“We are pleased to invite you to our first Retail Investors Workshop in 2021. On Thursday, 11 March 2021, by 11:00am, we will critically consider Value Investing vs. Growth Investing and the benefits each provides,” the notice read.

The workshop is one of the means the NSE uses to educate investors and deepen financial education.

The NSE explained that this webinar is designed to educate existing and new investors on the opportunities for the creation of wealth and the value proposition of equity product.

It will also serve as an avenue to interact and gain knowledge of the workings of the capital market.

The overarching objective of the webinar is to equip participants with the fundamental knowledge of equities as a capital market product and how it can be leveraged to grow wealth.

The workshop will educate intending and existing investors on how to achieve their financial objectives through capital market investment vehicles.

Value investing involves an investment strategy of buying stocks trading at a cheaper price when their fundamentals are taken into consideration.

On the other hand, growth investing is an investment strategy that involves buying equities that have huge potentials to rise in the future because the company will likely perform well and increase its earnings.

Picking these classes of shares is difficult for most retail investors, especially those just entering the market without much knowledge of the ecosystem.

At the seminar, the exchange hopes to tutor participants on ways to identify value and growth stocks and how to go about buying them.

