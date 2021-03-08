AfDB to strength Nigerian capital market with $400,000 grant

THE African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has announced the signing of an agreement for a $400,000 grant for Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to strengthen the nation’s capital market regulation and broaden instruments.

According to a statement by AfDB, the project would support the implementation of the SEC’s Nigeria Capital Market Master Plan 2015-2025 and its vision to position Nigeria’s capital market as a competitive and attractive destination for portfolio investments.

The bank explained further that the fund, which will be sourced from the Capital Markets Development Trust Fund, a multi-donor fund administered by it, is aimed at strengthening the risk-based supervision framework, regulation of derivatives and green bonds, and build capacity for green finance.

The statement quoted Lamido Yuguda, Director-General of the commission as saying during the virtual signing ceremony, that the AfDB-SEC “collaboration further underscores our mutual goal to grow our markets and create viable avenues for sustainable economic development for Nigeria and the region.”

The grant, the statement continued, is aligned with the priorities of the AfDB’s Country Strategy for Nigeria, which envisages measures to stimulate capital market development to unlock financial resources for productive sector investments, infrastructure development and private sector growth.

Also commenting, Lamin Barrow, Senior Director of the bank’s Nigeria Country Department, noted the urgency of the implementation of the project, especially at this time “when countries are striving to build back better from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, improvement of the enabling regulatory and supervision framework will boost domestic resource mobilisation efforts and leverage private sector contributions to achieve a greener, more environmentally sustainable and inclusive post-pandemic recovery.”

Expressing appreciation to both parties, Oscar Onyema, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, described the occasion as historic, just like the partnership aimed at building “in-house capacity at SEC, the Nigerian Stock Exchange, issuers and investors in the sustainable finance space, which will help to meet climate finance commitments in Nigeria.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…