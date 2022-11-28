NSCDC reaffirms support for people living with disabilities

The Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has affirmed his readiness to give full-scale support to the protection of Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) in the country.

He made this known while inaugurating Disability Duty Desk Officers across its formations nationwide during the opening ceremony of a 2-Day training organized by the National Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities (NCPWD) in collaboration with NSCDC for the new desk officers at the Corps National Headquarters, Abuja.

Speaking through the DCG in charge of Administration, Zakari Ningi, the CG charged the desk officers to ensure that the rights of persons living with Disabilities are well protected in line with the provisions of Nigeria’s constitution and the UN Charter.

He affirmed that the Corps is ready and willing to collaborate with relevant bodies, agencies or authorities in not only protecting their rights but guiding against any form of abuse.

According to Audi, “People living with disabilities are our brothers, our sisters and families, they need our care and support.

“On our part, we have set up the disability desk in all our formations across the country to assist in protecting and attending to issues of abuse or stigmatisation against PLWDs in the country.

He enjoined Nigerians to rally around them by making sure their rights are not violated or taken advantage of because they are vulnerable people, a statement by the Director, Public Relations, NSCDC, Mr Olusola Odumosu said.

“We must not discriminate against them but give them the necessary support because they deserve the best of treatment,” CG said.

He assured of the Corps’ undiluted cooperation with the National Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities (NCPWD) to drive the process.

The Executive Director, National Commission for Persons Living with Disabilities, Mr James David Lalu, in his remarks, reiterated that collaboration with NSCDC is required to integrate persons living with Disabilities fully into society.

He said there is a need to stop the humiliation and discrimination meted out to PLWD by the general public.

He stated that the Corps has employed a high sense of commitment in fighting the menace of oil theft, including the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure nationwide and therefore solicited that the same energy should be channelled to the fight against discrimination against these vulnerable Nigerians.

He expressed confidence that the civil nature of the Corps and its wide presence in every Local Governments Areas and district of Nigeria, will make the efforts to give a sense of belonging to victims of abuse and discrimination easy to achieve.

He continued that every family has one or two persons living with disabilities, hence, the need for collective collaboration of all Nigerians against discrimination of persons living with disabilities in society.





James disclosed that when their rights are protected by law enforcement agencies such as NSCDC, the general public will begin to view them differently.

In the same vein, the Ag. Director, Compliance and Enforcement, NCPWD, Barr Ikem Uchegbulam, stated that the training is necessary to equip the NSCDC officers with the required knowledge and skills to handle persons living with disabilities, hence, the need for the training put together.

The CG later added with an assurance that, officers and men of the Corps will continue to ensure fair, just and equitable treatment of persons living with disabilities and advised all Nigerians to offer assistance to them where necessary to make life easier and better for them as they all form parts and parcel of the society.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE