Nigerian delicacies you can make with water yam

Water yam, also regarded as wild yam, is among the oldest food crops we have around.

It originated from South-East Asia, Burma and was introduced to Africa far back in the 16th century.

Ever since then, this superfood has grown to become the most common yam species in West Africa and certain parts of the world. The botanical name of water yam is Dioscorea alata.

Just like the regular yam, there are quite a number of delicacies that can be made with water yam in this part of the world.

Discussed in this article are delicacies that can be made with water yam.

1. Ikokore (water yam pottage)

Ikokore is a special delicacy of the Ijebu and Remo people from Ogun State, Nigeria.

Ikokore is made with water yam, to enjoy Ikokore you will need to incorporate as many proteins as you possibly can to enrich it.

Ikokore is also known as ifokore.

Below are all the ingredients you need when making ikokore:

Ingredients

Water yam Palm oil chicken or beef stock Water Sombo/tatashe/dry ground pepper Smoked fish (eja kika) or shawa (bonga fish) shredded Dried fish (panla) shredded Shaki and Ponmo Crayfish Seasoning

2. Ekpang Nkukwo

Ekpang Nkukwo is a Nigerian cocoyam recipe made with grated cocoyam, water yam, cocoyam leaves and periwinkle.





Water yam and cocoyam is grated and sometimes wrapped with cocoyam leaves then cooked.

It is a Nigerian food recipe native to the South Eastern Nigeria, the Cross River and Akwa Ibom state.

Below are all the ingredients you need to make Ekpang Nkukwo:

Ingredients

Cocoyam Water Yam Enough cocoyam leaves Pumpkin leaves Scent leaves Palm oil Crayfish Onions Periwinkles Assorted Beef Oporoko Snails (optional) Pomo Seasoning cubes Handful pepper Salt

3. Ojojo (water yam fritters)

Ojojo pronounced ‘O-jo-jo’ is a snack made from grated water yams.

It’s native to the Yorubas in the western part of Nigeria especially the Ijebu people in Ogun state.

Sometimes, it’s called water yam fritters because when grated, it looks like fritters.

Below are the ingredients you need to make Ojojo:

Ingredients

4. Oto (water yam porridge)

Oto is a local cuisine among Abiriba (an Ibo tribe in Abia state) and Efik tribe.

The dominant ingredient used is water yam which is a species of a tuberous root.

This dish is not as popular as Ekpang kwukwo which is still peculiar to the Efik tribe.

Below are all the ingredients you need to make Oto:

Ingredients

1/2 kg of water yam 12 medium size dry prawns 1/2 gram of meat 1/2 gram, stock fish 5 tbsp. of palm oil 1 tbsp. of pepper 1 tbsp. of crayfish Salt Seasoning Scent leaf or green

Have a great time trying out these amazing Nigerian delicacies made with water yam.

