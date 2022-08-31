NSCDC gives licence of operation to 20 private security guard companies

The Nigerian Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has granted licenses to 20 private guard companies to operate in Nigeria.

The Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abubakar Audi on Wednesday, in Abuja while presenting the licenses to the private security guard companies asked them to be good ambassadors of the Corp and the Corp will not hesitate to weld the big hammer on any company whose director departs from the good character of the company.

Audi said: “The position which you occupy as private guards companies is very central and germain to the cooperate existence of this nation.

“Many of you may have considered the process of getting the license thorough from your personal experience must have made you appreciate that the Corp pays attention to details, while it’s not our intention to make it cumbersome.

“We want to issue licenses to people who have a track record of being impeccable in character. I want to believe you will continue to be of high integrity and by extension good ambassador of the Corp.

“We shall not hesitate to weld the big hammer from any company whose directors depart from the good character which forms the basis for the grant of these licenses. While I appreciate your instincts in ensuring the process, kindly note that the license is not for business profit alone but an opportunity for you to contribute your quota to the development of this nation” he warned.

The National President private security guard association, Wilson Osamgbado thanked the NSCDC for their support of their organization and described it as a marriage situation which can not be separated.

Olumide Ijegun, one of the awardees, speaking on behalf of the companies called for cooperation and not a competition among the companies for the good of the country.

