Police arrest 2 for vandalising electricity cables in Imo

The Imo State Police command’s tactical team has arrested two suspects who specialize in terrorizing the Uguri in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State by vandalizing the Enugu Distribution Commission (EEDC) electrical cables in the area.

The arrest is the sequel to a report of the constant vandalisation of EEDC cables which has resulted in the continuous blackout in the community.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the command’s Public Relations Officer(PPRO), CSP Michael Abattam said that the command’s tactical team had carried out a discreet investigation to unravel the perpetrators of the act.

He said that the Police operatives had on 28th September 2022 after gathering credible information, supported by the community vigilante group, arrested 24year old John Johnson and 21-year-old Ekene Nwaojiji who are both natives of Nde Achi Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

According to the PPRO, the team recovered one locally made double barrel pistol, one locally made single barrel pistol, six rounds of live cartridges, vandalized high tension electric cables, one saw blade and one knife from them.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that they are serial vandals, who have been terrorizing the community with other members of their gang, vandalizing most of the high tension cables and transformers thereby putting the community in total blackout.

He said that the suspects have made useful statements, mentioning those to who they do sell the items, after vandalizing and efforts are on top gear to arrest both the buyer’s other members of the gang.

The Commissioner of Police, (CP) Mohammed Ahmed Barde, while commending the command’s operatives for a job well done, empathized with the people of Ugiri in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state for the blackout they suffered as a result of the vandalism.

He assured them that the hoodlums will be made to face the full wrath of the law while thanking the good people of Imo State for the cooperation and unalloyed support, they have been giving to the police.

The CP urge them to always report any criminal activity and elements within their neighbourhood to the nearest police station or in time of the distress call the Command’s emergency control numbers; 08034773600 or 08098880197.

