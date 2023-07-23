The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) reported that 12 suspected vandals were apprehended, and two trucks carrying large quantities of stolen railway sleepers were seized in recent operations.

The Corps, in a statement issued by Mr Olusola Odumosu, the Director of Public Relations, NSCDC, disclosed that these arrests were made during three separate operations conducted by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CG’s SIS).

The first operation took place along Kafanchan-Kwoi Road, Jama’a LGA, Kaduna State, and Agwan-Kuje village, Kadarko area in Keana LGA of Nasarawa State, as well as at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp, Keffi-Abuja expressway.

According to Odumosu, the initial five arrests occurred when suspected vandals were caught loading vandalized and stolen railway sleepers in a bush in Nasarawa.

Additionally, a long open-body Man Diesel trailer was discovered, already loaded with over 500 pieces of vandalised railway sleepers that allegedly belonged to the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and were concealed under sacks of groundnut dust.

The operatives also seized a forged copy of the Nigeria Railway scrap delivery paper from the suspects.

In another operation at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp along the Keffi-Abuja expressway, three suspected vandals were arrested while attempting to transport large quantities of vandalized railway sleepers, which were concealed with rice chaff inside a J5 Boxer Bus.

During a subsequent operation, four additional suspected vandals were arrested by the CG’s SIS while in the process of loading railway sleepers into an already-filled illegal warehouse in Kaduna. Acting on a tip-off, the squad successfully intercepted a white long open body truck fully loaded with large quantities of vandalized rail track irons, covered with a blue trampoline.

“All the arrested suspects and the exhibits are subject to a preliminary investigation by the Corps, which will help in making further arrests and subsequent prosecutions to reduce the rate of critical infrastructural vandalism in the affected territories,” Odumosu stated.

He urged citizens to continue providing credible and useful information that could assist in the arrest of vandals and criminals across the country.

Furthermore, he warned individuals with criminal intent, intending to rob the nation of its assets, to desist, as the Corps will not spare anyone caught in the act.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Full text: See Obi’s written address to Tinubu

Labour Party legal team, led by Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), on Thursday, filed their final written address in response to…

46-year-old Nigerian ‘mysteriously’ dies in Scotland

Security and health experts in Glasgow, Scotland are battling to unravel the mystery surrounding the sudden death of…

PHOTOS: ‘I’ll never be broke in life’, reactions as Wizkid attends Tony Elumelu daughter’s graduation party

Nigerian billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu invited Wizkid as he organises a ‘sip and paint’ to celebrate his…

Subsidy: 10 ways to reduce fuel consumption

Amidst the early days of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in Nigeria, the nation has been grappling with a staggering increase in…

Messi scores on debut as Inter Miami wins league cup match

Argentine Superstar Lionel Messi scored on his debut for Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as they secured a victory over…

The spread of diphtheria

RECENTLY, Nigeria has been facing an unprecedented scourge of diphtheria, and so soon after the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been found in…