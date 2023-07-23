Lafarge Africa Plc has initiated the process for regulatory approval of the brand name ‘Roadcem’ by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) under the MANCAP certification scheme.

Classic brand of CEM II BL 32.5R grade of cement is certified by SON under the MANCAP scheme.

Roadcem brand is the same grade of cement as the classic brand, however, it is sold to two different sets of customers in these two different brand names.

Roadcem, as a brand name, is sold to road construction companies in bulk as a soil stabilizer for road construction, while classic as a brand name is sold in bags to the general public.

Speaking on this development, Lolu Alade- Akinyemi, Group Managing Director/CEO of Lafarge Africa commended SON for the valuable role it plays in enforcing internationally acceptable standards of product quality in Nigeria.

He noted that the vigilance and professionalism of SON constitutes an immeasurable contribution to the Nigerian economy as it fosters consumer confidence in a wide variety of consumer and industrial goods.

He noted that as part of the building solutions giant, Holcim, which has operations in over 70 countries, strict compliance with international and local regulations is highly valued by all Lafarge Africa executives and employees. He commented that Lafarge is very appreciative and proud of the cordial and productive relations it has enjoyed with SON over the years.

According to Alade- Akinyemi, “This is a key moment in Lafarge’s journey in innovation and leadership in the Nigerian built and construction industry and brings us a step closer to making available a quality product that can help improve road construction in the country.

“We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation in order to shape the future of construction in a way that builds progress for people and the planet. It, therefore, gives us great pride to produce an important material that gives excellent value to the industry.

“At Lafarge, we believe that the key to successfully building a world-class sustainable road network will require the adoption of innovation (innovative ways of working), as best practice now dictates the use of specialist binders in the soil stabilization process,” he said.

Lafarge RoadCem has been designed and developed with the intent to stabilize and improve the physical and mechanical properties of soil in road construction. It offers road project contractors a choice of reliable, quality performance products, which provide the optimum solution to their soil stabilization requirements.





