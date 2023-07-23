The Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, will on Tuesday 25th of July, 2023, unveil two books in commemoration of his 60th birthday anniversary.

The two-term senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) personally wrote the books in two volumes with the title: ‘Leadership Through Communication’ (Volumes 1 & 2) in his erudite efforts to dissect the social, political and economic events which gave birth to the current Fourth Republic in retrospect to independence era.

Among other things, the first volume of the book which comes in 406 pages and 14 chapters addresses how to actualise development at the grassroots through information and strategy, advocating the rights of the poor in society, ending want in the midst of plenty and maintaining integrity in public office.

In a foreword written by Prof. Adeyemi Isumonah of the Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan; he said “Senator Bamidele’s book is an overview of major processes of leadership and development with a pointed message for major stakeholders in society.”

The volume also talks about Lagos Mega City and the global economic meltdown, government and media relations in Lagos; where the Senate Leader cut his teeth in politics under the able tutorship of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu then as Governor of Lagos State.

It is on record that Senator Bamidele served in various capacities which include two-term commissioner, Special Adviser and Special Assistant in the government of Lagos State proudly regarded as one of the largest economies on the continent and the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria.

In the second volume of the book, issues around Nigeria’s democracy, terrorism and security challenges, the place of law and order, restoring public confidence in the justice system, road to self-awareness for the Nigerian youth and the anti-graft fight of the Buhari administration are given robust engagements.

On terrorism, Bamidele recommends that “It is important for the security services to review the existing security architecture that privileges protection for persons with power to the exclusion of the majority of the people”.

The foreword to this volume with 305 pages and 10 chapters was written by Nigeria’s foremost playwright and pace-setting arts journalist, Ben Tomoluju. He described the book as “predominantly the testament of a rights crusader.”

The book presentation scheduled to take place at the Yar’adua Center, Abuja is one of the series of events lined up for the birthday anniversary, where Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, the former VC of the University of Lagos will be the guest lecturer.

Also, governors of Ekiti and Lagos States, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Biodun Oyebanji will co-host the event, while the Senate President HE Godswill Obot Akpabio is the Chief Host.





Also, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President, HE Senator Kashim Shettima will serve as the Father of the Day and Chairman of the Occasion respectively.

The former Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Budget and Research and Chairman of the ad-hoc committee on media and publicity who will clock 60 on July 29, 2023, is a consummate lawyer with practice experiences in New York and Nigeria for the last 30 years.

