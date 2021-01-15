NPF loses another AIG under 24 hours

By Jacob Segun Olatunji - Abuja
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has lost another Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) barely 24 hours after the burial of AIG Omololu Bishi who was in charge of Armament.

He is AIG Yunana Babas in charge of Zone 8, Lokoja who reportedly died on Thursday at a private hospital in Lokoja where he was rushed to for medical attention.

A highly Police source at the Force Headquarters (FHQ), Abuja who confirmed the development to our Correspondent lamented that the late AIG, a coursemate of the incumbent Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, would have embarked on retirement in 17 days.

The late AIG passed away three days after the death of another AIG, Omololu Bishi in charge of Armament, who died and was buried in Lagos according to Islamic rites.

No official statement on the sudden death of the deceased as the Press time as neither the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Commissioner of Police, CP, nor his Deputy, CSP Aremu Sikiru Adeniran was available for comment when our Reporter visited the FHQ in Abuja over the incident.

However, a very senior officer who did not want his name in print confirmed the incident, lamenting that this was not the best period for the Force.

