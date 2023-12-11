The House of Representatives Committee on Population has urged the Federal Government to complete the census preparation process.

This was even as the committee maintained that with the preparation process currently at 80 per cent, nothing stops the national population and housing census from holding.

The committee chairman, Okunjimi John Odimayo stated this while briefing journalists at the Commission’s 2024 budget defence at the National Assembly (NASS) in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, with the level of preparation and technology deployed by the Commission, the country can be rest assured of reliable data which will be used for national planning.

His words: “The Commission was here this morning to present their 2023 budget performance and 2024 budget. Before this, we had a two-day retreat and what I can say from this is that the Commission is more than prepared to conduct the census.

“They also itemised some major items that were purchased and it is clear to us that for the census, the Commission has gone as far as 80 per cent. With what they have presented we are very convinced that they are ready for the census.

“Our appeal as legislators is that this process should be completed, we are satisfied with what we’ve seen and we are very sure that Nigeria for the first time should have data that can be useful to all aspects of the economy, we are very convinced.”

On the other hand, Odimayo noted that as against claims of funds misappropriation, the Commission has been able to justify the money so far expended on the census preparation activities.

“With what they have defended and presented, this money was not wasted and that on their own side, they are prepared to have a census,” he stated.

