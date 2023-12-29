The National Population Commission (NPC) has launched the 2023/2024 Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) in Jigawa state.

Federal Commissioner of NPC in Jigawa State, Alhaji Garba Zakar disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the commission’s plans for the exercise, and said the objective of the exercise is to gather high-quality data on a wide range of vital indicators.

The national commissioner was represented by the state NPC Director, Alhaji Ibrahim Iro said for over three decades, the National Population Commission, in collaboration with key partners, has diligently implemented the NDHS, consistently raising the bar for demographic and health data collection in Nigeria.

He explained that “the objectives of the 2023-24 NDHS exercise are to gather high-quality data on a wide range of vital indicators, including fertility rates, maternal and child health, contraceptive use, childhood mortality, gender-related issues, nutrition, HIV/AIDS awareness, and more.

“The data will help in addressing the unique needs of citizens, promote gender equality, improve health outcomes, and reduce the burden of disease.”

Iro said the exercise will be carried out in twenty-two local governments in the state From December 2023 to April 2024.

He urged the citizens of the state to cooperate with the staff carrying out the exercise for the success of the survey.

He commended the contributions of development partners both at the national and state levels in the successful execution of the exercise.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE