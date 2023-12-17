In a move geared towards frontally tackling the activities of unpatriotic elements sabotaging the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) electronic truck traffic management (e-call-up) system also known as “Eto”, the Authority’s officials and security agents at the weekend undertook a spot check of the MPS Pre-gate and made a mind-boggling discovery of 249 fake vehicle plate numbers and 149 units of Minimum Safety Standard (MSS) stickers.

Further checks of the terminal led to the discovery of another 164 pieces of vehicle number plates and 133 pieces of MSS Stickers that are not fixed on any truck in readiness to be deployed for proxy booking.

The fake number plates and MSS tickets were immediately confiscated and the terminal manager invited arraigned for questioning.

This development validates the Authority’s position on the existence of a deliberate and well-orchestrated effort to undermine the electronic Call Up system which was initiated by the NPA to eliminate human interface in managing traffic in and out of the Ports as a measure of sustainably taming the menace of traffic gridlock hurting the national economy.

The Nigerian Ports Authority is however resolute in consolidating the e-call-up project and its other process automation initiatives in order to grow the maritime sector to its full potential.

