THE Kano state government has said that whoever is found wanting behind the burning down of the Gwale Local Government Secretariat, would be legally dealt with decisively

This is just as the government added that the government is taking stock of all the provocative tendencies against it, by those who are wishing to set the State on fire.

The state deputy governor Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, made the assertion while inspecting the burned-down Secretariat, on Saturday.

He hinted that “We are aware of those Persons who are hellbent on creating chaos hiding behind Supreme Court upcoming Judgement, in Kano, but they would certainly fail because the government of NNPP under Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf is that regime that must ensure peace in Kano”.

The provocation against their government is seriously negating peace and tranquillity among the peace-loving people of Kano, but he notes that they are working with Security to make Kano peaceful.

According to him, “We are standing very firm to make sure that the agitating and creations of restiveness are done intentionally to show our Government in the bad light, but that would not happen”.

Gwarzo said the importance of Kano in the peace of Nigeria cannot be overemphasized, as such it is their resolve and determination no stone is left unturned to have justice for the people.

“We cannot be derailed by miscreants to abundant our mandate because that is the ultimate goal of those who are creating chaos in Kano, Governor Abba is focused and determined to have his victory no matter what”, he added.

He said the Government would do all it could to stop the burning down of public Properties in the name of Politics.

