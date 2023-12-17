Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri has urged his supporters and people of the state not to panic as he believes their mandate would not be altered.

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division had fixed Monday, December 18th, 2023, for judgment in appeal filed by Aishatu Dahiru Binani of All Progressives Congress (APC) against Gov Fintiri.

Fintiri who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Humoashi Wonosiko in a telephone interview said there is no cause for panic as we believe that the people’s mandate will be upheld by the Appeal Court.

“Just like the verdict at the Tribunal, it was very clear that PDP’s Umaru Fintiri won the election, we are very optimistic that the verdict of the Appeal Court will favour us”.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has fixed Monday the 18 of December for judgment following the hearing in the appeal filed by the APC Governorship Candidate, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Binani and her party against Governor Fintiri, INEC and PDP.”

In related development, the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress APC, in the March 18, 2023 governorship election, Sent. Aishatu Dahiru Binani also urged her supporters to remain calm stressing that “I strongly believe the Court of Appeal will upturn the victory of PDP”.

Meanwhile, a couple of people who spoke with Tribune said they believe that the Appeal Court will give a verdict that will be seen as justice is served.

