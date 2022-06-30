NOUN explains how e-ticketing will address students’ complaints

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), has explained in specific terms nine areas under which the students of the institution can utilise the newly introduced e-ticketing platform to address their enquiries and complaints.

The deputy vice chancellor of the institution in charge of Technology, Innovation and Research (TIR), Professor Monioluwa Olaniyi, listed the nine areas and explained them in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune by the university’s spokesman, Ibrahim Sheme, recently

Professor Olaniyi said the e-platform with address given as support.nou.edu.ng is meant for both the undergraduate and postgraduate students in any of its study centres nationwide.

She emphasised that the e-learner support platform is expected to address all students’ enquiries and complaints to the school authorities.

She listed them to include, but not limited to issues that border on admission, e-wallet, certificate collection, change of study centre, enrolment, Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), graduation matters, change of programme, examinations and results-related matters such as accessment of results, missing results, TMA and also email and courseware, students’ portal and any other issues related to studentship.

She said the platform, with specialist workers handling it was designed in conformity with what is obtainable in other Open and Distance Learning (ODL) universities in the developed countries.

She assured the students of quick and satisfactory service in any area of coverage by the platform.