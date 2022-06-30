NOUN explains how e-ticketing will address students’ complaints

Education
By Tunbosun Ogundare | Lagos
NOUN explains how e-ticketing, NOUN appoints new registrar, NOUN recruiting, NUC, Accreditation, noun academic activities

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), has explained in specific terms nine areas under which the students of the  institution can utilise the newly introduced e-ticketing platform to address their enquiries and complaints.

The deputy vice chancellor of the institution in charge of Technology, Innovation and Research (TIR), Professor Monioluwa Olaniyi, listed the nine areas and explained them in a statement made available to Nigerian Tribune by the university’s spokesman, Ibrahim Sheme, recently

Professor Olaniyi said the e-platform with address given as support.nou.edu.ng is meant for both the undergraduate and postgraduate students in any of its study centres nationwide.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

She emphasised that the e-learner support platform is expected to address all students’ enquiries and complaints to the school authorities.

She listed them to include, but not limited to issues that border on admission, e-wallet, certificate collection, change of study centre, enrolment, Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), graduation matters, change of programme, examinations and results-related matters such as accessment of results, missing results, TMA and also email and courseware, students’ portal and any other issues related to studentship.

She said the platform, with specialist workers handling it was designed in conformity with what is obtainable in other Open and Distance Learning (ODL) universities in the developed countries.

She assured the students of quick and satisfactory service in any area of coverage by the platform.

You might also like
Education

Osun governor appoints Odetayo as OSPOLY acting rector

Education

NUT insists on reinstatement of sacked 2,357 Kaduna teachers

Education

FIGSOSA old students harp on power of association at 40th reunion

Education

Ex-minister rallies support for OISA Foundation on scholarship awards

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More