Osun governor appoints Odetayo as OSPOLY acting rector

Following the retirement of the former rector of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Dr Woye Olaniran, the deputy rector of the Institution, Dr Tajudeen Odetayo has been appointed as the acting rector of the polytechnic.

The governing council of the institution at its meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 noted this through an official document signed by the head of service, Osun State, Dr Festus Olowogboyega Oyebade. The release reads: “The governor of the Osun State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the appointment of Dr T. A. Odetayo as the acting rector of the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Dr Odetayo was born on 22nd June, 1962. He is a native of Ode-Omu in Ayedaade Local Government Area of the State. He has served the state for 27 years meritoriously and he is married with children.”

Dr Odetayo, a 1987 graduate of accountancy, is a chief lecturer in the Department of Accountancy.

He holds a doctorate in Educational Planning and Policy from the University of Ibadan, and another one in Management Science from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers.

Dr Odetayo, a member of the Nigerian Institute of Taxation, is an astute scholar; he has 24 journal articles publications, 10 conference papers and six books to his credits.





He was elected as the deputy rector of the institution about two years ago by the board of studies of the institution.