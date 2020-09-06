NOSC calls for feature films entries

The Nigerian Oscar Selection Committee (NOSC) has announced a call for feature film entries by Nollywood filmmakers into the 93rd Academy Awards® (Oscars).

With the awards night set to hold on 25 April, 2021, the Academy Awards recently opened entries to honor the best films released globally.

According to the committee’s chairperson, Chineze Anyaene, the country’s first submission in 2019 represented a pivotal moment for the industry, as the committee has witnessed a rapid rise in the quality of Nigerian films, especially in storytelling. With many filmmakers and industry practitioners aspiring for better creative and business opportunities, the submission has opened a new dimension for the industry, which would also attract more investors.

“We were able to make our first-ever entry submission to the Oscars for the International Feature Film Awards category as a country, and the awareness this has brought to the industry as a whole has been amazing. It has opened the industry to other markets, and we hope to see partnerships with other industries soon,” she explained.

The global COVID-19 pandemic mandated the closure of commercial motion picture theaters worldwide. Until further notice – and for the 93rd Academy Awards year only, the country selected films that had a previously planned theatrical release but are initially made available through a reputable commercial streaming distribution service or video on demand may qualify for awards consideration in the International Feature category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Revealing the new rules for award participation, Chineze stated that “due to guidelines and government-mandated rules to manage Coronavirus spread, filmmakers have to provide to the Academy documentation (original document(s) and an English translation) of government-mandated theater/cinema closure dates, previously planned theatrical release and steaming distribution or video on demand agreements”.

Eligible films have to be made available on the secure Academy Screening Room member site within 60 days of the film official selection. Films that, in any version, receive a nontheatrical public exhibition or distribution before their first qualifying release will not be eligible for consideration. More information on special rules for the award can be found on thenosc.org.special-rules-for-iff-awards.

