COVID-19 vaccine should be accessible to all, says Osinbajo

IN order to effectively contain the spread of the coronavirus disease across the globe, the deployment of the COVID-19 the vaccine should be done in an equitable and affordable manner rather than on the basis of the highest bidder.

The vice president, YemiOsinbajo stated this on Friday at the virtual 2020 EURAFRICA Forum themed “Towards a realistic Euro-African partnership during and beyond the COVID-19 era.”

According to a statement from the Office of the Vice, the president signed by his spokesman, MrlaoluAkande, the summit featured a presentation from notable global leaders including the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr Antonio Guterres, the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, MrUlissesCorreia Silva, among others speakers.

The Eurafrican Forum aims to foster stronger collaboration between Europe and Africa, and better promote a shared green and inclusive growth, among other objectives. Speaking on the need for an equitable distribution of vaccines to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, Prof. Osinbajo said the first thing that comes to mind “is to ensure widespread and equitable access to a COVID-19 vaccine.”

According to him, “Europe should work closely with Africa to ensure that when a the vaccine is finally deployed it should not be on the basis of the highest bidder but rather be made available at an affordable and in an accessible manner.”

