The Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has received with heavy hearts, the passing of Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu, a distinguished Elder statesman, and Northern Nigeria’s First Professor of Community Health who died at the age of 97.

The Governor described the late Academic as a true luminary and erudite scholar whose demise leaves a huge void in the realms of knowledge and leadership in Nigeria.

He stated that the loss of Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu has created a profound void, not only for his family, Borno State and the University of Maiduguri, but indeed, the entire Northern region, Nigeria, and the global academic community.

According to him, “Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu was not just a name but a repository of wisdom, a beacon of knowledge, and an embodiment of dedication to his people and country.”

He added that, “His illustrious career in several universities, including the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Ahmadu Bello University Zaria the University of Maiduguri, as well and his role as a co-founder of the Borno Elders Forum and the Kanem Borno Historical and Cultural Foundation have left an indelible mark on our society”.

Inuwa Yahaya added that, “A towering figure in academia, Professor Shehu’s contributions as the President of the Nigerian Academy of Science and his distinguished position as Professor Emeritus of Community Health at the University of Maiduguri have indeed enriched our nation’s intellectual heritage. His global recognition as the Editor-in-Chief of the British Medical Journal was a proof of his exceptional capabilities”.

The Governor also said that “the North has indeed lost one of its most brilliant minds and world class academics.”

He then extended his heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Borno State, the University of Maiduguri Community, and indeed the nation over the huge loss, praying Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and reward his good deeds with Aljannat Firdaus as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli Director-General, ( Press Affairs) Government House, Gombe.

