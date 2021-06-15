North Korean govt, party share many things in common with Nigerian govt, APC ― Ambassador

The Ambassador of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Nigeria, Jon Tong Chol, has said the country and its ruling party share certain things in common with Nigeria and its ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tong Chol made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja when he led the delegates of the congress of Workers Party of the Republic of North Korea in a visit to the national secretariat of the APC in Abuja.

Ambassador Tong Chol who was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner of the Embassy, Kim Chilsong and Secretary, Kin Chon IL, said Nigeria and North Korea guide their independence jealousy and are wary of foreign intervention. He also noted that the ruling party and government in both countries are inclusive.

The Korean Ambassador who applauded the warm relationship between both countries further noted that Nigeria is the only country with a diplomatic mission physically present in Pyongyang.

He said: “The government and the party of the People’s Republic of Korea prioritize developing bilateral ties with the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The central committee of the Workers Party of Korea has congratulated the recent achievements of the APC and the national committee of the APC have replied to the congratulatory message.

“We hope to seize this momentum to take our bilateral ties between the two ruling countries to a great level. The ruling party of Korea, the Workers Party has a history of 75 years. The Workers Party of Korea have put forth the policy of independence and led our people to victory. The policy of independence is something we share in common.

“The policy of the ruling party, the APC has always remained central and is proving its vitality in the recent time. And this has become the foundation for developing bilateral ties between the two parties.

“We believe that exchange and cooperation between the two countries through cooperation can avail us more. We can develop a relation of cooperation through more ways and thoughts. Engagement and exchange are very important in developing bilateral ties.

“All the parties have their challenges especially when you pursue policies of independence especially some parties abroad in domestic, try to interfere with party policies. We are facing similar challenges. Right now, we are under sanctions by the outside forces. But our people and members of the party believe we will emerge victorious as long as we pursue the policy of independence.

“This is a very important time when the party should join hands to face its challenges together. We look forward to working with APC in future.

“The historic events of the workers party has been held in January this years. And after Congress, his excellency, Kim Jong-un has been elected the general secretary of the workers union of Korea. And the central committee has set forth plans for bilateral ties with other political parties in different countries. And the ruling party in Nigeria, APC is one of the parties we wish to develop bilateral ties. Nigeria is the only country that has its diplomatic mission physically present in Pyongyang. This is a demonstration that both countries are ready to advance and strengthen their bilateral ties.”

In his remarks, their host and national secretary of the APC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said Nigeria appreciates its warm relationship with North Korea and was more willing to sustain it.

“The bilateral relationship between Nigeria and DPRK goes as far back as 1976, and in recent times, our two countries have collaborated in the area of education and technological development. Our two political parties and our two countries can do a lot more together that would mutually benefit our people, our political parties and indeed our entire country Nigeria.

“We, therefore, look forward to more robust engagement between our countries and even on political parties basis. And of note, there is something you have said, we draw strength by what you said concerning challenges where people with different opinions who want to impose their opinions on our own freedom and independence. So we draw strength from that, so we appreciate.”

