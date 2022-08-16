NOA, DIA charge security agencies on non-kinetic responses to insecurity

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) have rallied security agencies on adopting non-kinetic responses in approaching security challenges which have bedevilled the country for over a decade.

The Director General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari during a Stakeholders’ Conversation on the Recommendations from the National Summit on Non-Kinetic Response to Insecurity, said the NOA, DIA initiated a 2-Day Summit on Non-Kinetic Approaches to Insecurity and Inter-Agency collaboration in December 2021 to discuss Non- Kinetic approach to dealing with insecurity in Nigeria through collaborative synergies.

Abari said the Summit identified key issues; produced policy priorities, policy issues, recommendations and multi-stakeholder approaches for communities, the Army Non-state actors, Religious and Community Leaders, NGOs, and Federal and State Governments.

“Today, we are here to explore areas of synergy, aimed at deploying effective non-kinetic strategies to insecurity in Nigeria. This is the reason why we are gathered here today.

“The aim is to instigate conversation that will produce ideas that will add value to the recommendations produced at the National Summit and together with you our stakeholders, design strategies for implementation of the recommendation and the policy issues in a collaborative and partnership synergy”, he noted.

The Chief of Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), Major General Samuel Adebayo in his remarks, said non-kinetic responses to insecurity play a vital role along other lines of security operations in conflict resolution, ensuring safe and credible elections, improving capacities for human security and social resilience across the country.

Major General Adebayo who was represented by Ms YM Olobayo said the National Orientation Agency is one of DIA’s foremost partners in projecting Government programmes and policies and channelling non-kinetic responses toward National security objectives.

“It is therefore imperative that as partners in progress, we collectively foster capable and responsive mechanisms that support and strengthen national security. As the 2023 general elections are approaching, the NOA, DIA, all agencies of government, stakeholders and Nigerians have key roles in reducing election-related conflict dynamics while promoting peaceful conduct”, he added.

