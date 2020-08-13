No sacred cow in corruption fight ― FG

The Federal Government says there is no sacred cow in the fight against corruption and being a serving member of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration will not be a shield for any corrupt individual.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made this assertion on Thursday when he featured on News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

Mohammed was reacting to question on corruption allegations in some key government agencies and the implications on the anti-corruption fight, a cardinal programme of the Buhari government.

“The very fact that the administration can very transparently ask for members of the administration to be investigated, I think it is the clearest proof that this administration’s fight against corruption has no sacred cow and that nobody is exempt.

“Then, it is very convenient for the naysayers to try and twist the narrative.

“But, if we go deep down, most of the things that we were even investigating in some areas are things that predate this administration.

“But it is not about shifting blame; it is about saying that under our watch, and I have said this several times that being a member of this administration will not be a shield for any corrupt individual,” he said.

The minister hailed the National Assembly for their cooperation and harmonious working relationship with the Executive.

He also appreciated the legislators’ concerns on various issues including security, while expressing the hope that they would continue to enjoy a robust partnership.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu Cries Out Over Fair Hearing, Lawyer Writes Salami Panel

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has told the Ayo Salami-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry that his rights to a fair hearing are being violated. This is contained in a letter written by Magu’s lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, dated August 11, and addressed …

FG To Deduct Money From States Over Double Taxation

THE Federal Government is set to sanction states engaging in double taxation in the country, as the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has asked the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, to deduct money from the source from those states…