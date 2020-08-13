Court sentences man to two years imprisonment for mischief, theft

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, on Thursday, sentenced one Dayesa Ayuba to two years imprisonment for mischief and theft.

Ayuba, who lives in Ijah, Kwali, FCT, pleaded guilty to two counts of mischief and theft out of the five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, mischief, theft and intimidation preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Yusuf Ibrahim, however, sentenced Ayuba to two years imprisonment for both offences without the option of fine, stressing on the prevalence of such crime in the society.

Ibrahim also ordered that the convict pay N50,000 as compensation to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for vandalising electricity cable wire.

He said the punishment would send a message and also serve as a deterrent to anyone planning to trail that part in the future.

The prosecutor counsel, Abudullahi Tanko told the court that one Ayuba Yusuf of Ijah Kwali, FCT, Abuja reported the matter in Kwali police station on July 7.

Tanko said that the defendant criminally conspired with one Abdul a scavenger, now at large and trespassed to upper Ijah fada road and cut off a roll of aluminium cable wire from pole to pole with the intent to sale it.

He said that the convict also threatened to kill Yusuf (complainant) for exposing his criminal act.

The prosecutor said that during the investigation the convict confessed to the theft of cable and the cable was recovered from his possession.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 342, 327, 287 and 397 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Magu Cries Out Over Fair Hearing, Lawyer Writes Salami Panel

SUSPENDED acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has told the Ayo Salami-led Judicial Commission of Inquiry that his rights to a fair hearing are being violated. This is contained in a letter written by Magu’s lawyer, Mr Wahab Shittu, dated August 11, and addressed …