Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged friends and political allies avoid placing birthday wishes on newspaper pages or utilising paid channels to convey greetings for his 57th birthday on September 2nd.

In a press statement personally signed by the Vice President, he stated that this decision was made in the spirit of the nation’s commitment to responsible resource management and responsive governance.

Instead, he urged anyone willing to contrto ibute to the betterment of society to donate to charity organisations in need in the collective pursuit of a humane and functional world.

