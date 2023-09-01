The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa on public affairs, comrade Peter Ahemba said the bigwigs of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, in Nasarawa state have turned the gubernatorial election petition tribunal sitting in Lafia as a business venture for them which is why “the party instituted the case in the first place”.

Comrade Ahemba disclosed this in a statement he made available to Nigerian Tribune Friday in Lafia while reacting to an online publication accusing Nasarawa state traditional rulers of trying to influence the judgement at the tribunal.

He said while Gov Sule will continue to resist the temptation to join issues with paid agents of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially on an issue that is already before a lawfully constituted tribunal to decide, the accusation was a matter of serious concern that the PDP has again thrown caution in the winds by dragging the revered traditional rulers into an issue that is purely political.

“The attention of Nasarawa State Government has again been drawn to yet another online publication where a faceless group under the umbrella of “Concerned Citizens of Nasarawa State” has alleged moves by some traditional rulers in the State to meet with the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a view to influencing the outcome of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in favour of the Governor.

“While His Excellency will continue to resist the temptation to join issues with paid agents of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), especially on an issue that is already before a lawfully constituted Tribunal to decide, it has become a matter of serious concern that the PDP has again thrown caution in the winds by dragging our revered traditional rulers into an issue that is purely political.

“It is on record that traditional rulers in Nasarawa State have consistently maintained their neutral position on issues that have to do with partisan politics in the belief that they are fathers to all. This could be attested to, by the warm reception usually accorded all political parties and their candidates in every election season.

“The public will recall that, prior to the 2023 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party and its governorship candidate went to the respective palaces of our traditional rulers across the state to seek their royal blessings and were warmly received. It is unfortunate that today, the same traditional institution has become a subject of attack by the opposition. Is it that the PDP as a party expected our traditional rulers to force the electorates to vote for its candidate?

“We also urge the PDP to trade with caution even though information available to the State Government indicates that the petition at the tribunal has been turned into a business venture for some PDP bigwigs which is why it was instituted in the first place”; Ahemba said.

The SSA noted that since the outright rejection of the PDP governorship candidate, by the electorates in the last general election, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party has been working to acquire power through the back door, even when the electorates have spoken to the party and its candidate in a language they ought to have understood.

He added that the Party must be reminded that the resort to cheap blackmail of traditional rulers and propaganda will certainly not help matters, hence, the call on the party and its agents to desist from such acts.

While he enjoined the members of the public to disregard the said publication as neither the governor nor any traditional ruler is making a move to influence the tribunal as alleged, the aid said governor Abdullahi A. Sule was confident that the judiciary will do justice to the matter before it.





“As a matter of fact, the Governor does not have to lobby from any quarters having won his election landslide and defended same at the tribunal through his competent legal team”; he added.

Ahemba maintained that the collective interest of the people of Nassrawa State must be placed above personal considerations, hence “we urge the PDP and their agents to desist from actions, that are capable of jeopardizing the existing peace in the State”.

