No crisis in Kogi Assembly ― Kogi speaker

The Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, has disclosed that there is no crisis in the house.

The speaker disclosed this at the 2022 Media Parley for Aspirants Seeking Election to the National Assembly from Constituencies in Kogi State across Party Lines, organised by the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lokoja.

Hon Kolawole who is also an aspirant for Kabba Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency, House of Representative under All Progressive Congress (APC) said the reason why the house has not resumed was as a result of the various party primary that taken place.

He noted that all the assembly members in the house are one and working together for the interest of the state.

On his ambition to represent his constituency in the lower chamber of the house, he promised to lobby Federal Government’s presence to the Federal Constituency if elected.

Hon Kolawole said he is seeking to represent the people to better their lives and express confidence that he will not relent efforts at ensuring that the people of the Constituency enjoy all Federal Government’s opportunities.





The Speaker said he has garnered a lot of experience when it comes to legislative business, assuring that the Constituency will experience all-around development if he emerges victorious.

“As a legislature, lobbying is our business and loyalty is needed when it comes to this aspect “With the legislative experience I have gathered, I will surely lobby Federal Government’s presence to the Federal Constituency.“ He promised.

“I have a lot of empowerment programmes that I have started but only limited to Kabba Bunu but if given the opportunity, I will widen my coverage.“

“I have over one hundred staff working under me before coming into politics but today, I have over 250 staff earning their living under me adding that Politics is about transforming the lives of others positively, I came into politics for the development of my people, Kogites and Nigerians in general.”

He commended the State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for his commitment to developing the state to the envy of others, describing him as the right man to serve as Nigeria’s President come 2023.

