SSASOGA boosts St Anne’s students with career talk

Seminary of St. Anne’s Students Old Girls Association (SSASOGA), Ibadan, last Friday organised a symposium for junior classes of the college with a focus on career talk, health talk, counselling/consultation, and malaria test, among other events.

Convener of the event, Mrs Bolawa Adeoso, said that the programme was a way of giving back to the school and also raising the quality of students.

Adeoso stated that SSASOGA moulds the young minds of today’s generation of students, monitors and encourages them to be good ambassadors of the school.

“Looking back, besides our parents and teachers, we used to be taught by the old girls who are our seniors in this school from day one until the last part of our college life,” Adeoso said.

“We were moulded, encouraged, challenged and made to cry. We stumbled and failed at some points and we were praised by these same old girls for what we did and who we were as unique individuals.

“Perhaps they gave us a big part of what we are: A teacher of our own. And this time. it’s our responsibility to mould the young minds of today’s generation. It is with great pride that most of our hardships will be paid off soon. One step at a time: construction of several buildings, improvement of technologies, payments of WAEC fees and extra lessons, organisation of valentine’s programmes and now an outreach programme.”





Also, one of the beneficiaries of the programme, Saidu Deborah, lauded SSAGOSA for a good gesture and the template to encourage students of St. Anne’s to become successful in life.

She disclosed that SSASOGA paid for her WAEC fee in 2021 and organised extra classes for her while preparing for the examinations.

Saidu urged the present students of the school to be more focused, determined and not to be distracted towards meeting the challenges ahead.

Meanwhile, the Principal of the Junior School, Christiana Olasunkanmi, thanked the convener of the programme, Mrs Adeoso who happens to be SSASOGA Student Welfare Officer.

Olasunkanmi said that the programme though was primarily organised for girls child, but noted that it was not only for young girls alone but for women saying the teachers also benefitted from the knowledge of the resource personnel.

S

he thanked the SSASOGA National President and also encouraged other alumni to always give back to their alma mater.

“St. Anne’s is a school that builds and impacts. If you come here truly, you can’t be the same in the society positively, maybe you have not heard that Okonjo-Iweala is a product of this school and we have many of them who have become role models today,” she said.

