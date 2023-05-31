Information just emerged on how a United Nigeria Airlines aircraft skidded off the runway 18 Left at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 in Lagos.

The aircraft marked 5N-BWW with 50 passengers on board was said to be flying in from the Abakaliki airport, Ebony State when the incident occurred.

Confirming the incident, the airline in a statement issued, said the aircraft landed safely but was forced to terminate its movement to the apron off the runway.

According to the airline, “all the passengers disembarked safely and were transported to the arrival hall alongside their luggage.”

Officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are presently at the scene of the incident and alongside the airline’s engineers who are working to move the aircraft to the hangar.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Nigerian Safety Investigative Bureau (NSIB) have been duly notified and are on the scene for the spit assessment that will be followed by investigations.

The airline however assured the public that it will continue to maintain strictest safety standards in its operations as it gives priority to passengers’ safety at all times.

