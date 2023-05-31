The Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, has tasked Governor Alex Otti to consider an experienced professional journalist or Mass Communication practitioner as his Commissioner for Information.

In a press release Wednesday issued after its Monthly Congress, the chapel reviewed the activities of the past Commissioners in the ministry and urged the new governor to use qualified mass communicators for the best results.

The chapel also commended the State Gov. Dr Otti, on his choice of veteran media practitioners as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity and Chief Press Secretary, CPS.

The Chapel described the appointment of former Guardian staff, Kazie Ukoh; and Ferdinand Ekeoma, as Chief Press Secretary CPS and Special Adviser on Media and Publicity respectively as putting square pegs in square holes.

The release which was jointly signed by the Chairman, Comrade Obinna Ibe; and Secretary, Henrietta Ashikodi, commended Otti for his choice of experienced media practitioners for both positions.

The Chapel pledged the support of its members for the governor in his bid to re-invent the state, while praying for God’s wisdom and guidance as he steers the state craft.

