The official pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit( PMS) at the NNPC limited’s Mega Plaza at the Eastern Bye Pass in Minna Niger State capital is presently at N537 per Litre.

Indication to this effect emerged on Tuesday at about 2:00 pm- 3:00 pm same day.

However, prior to the upward review of the pump price cost of a litre of petroleum on Tuesday by the NNPC, the former price per litre of fuel was N189 per Litre.

A visit by our Correspondent to some of the private major marketers on Wednesday around Minna like A.S Safa Energy ( petrol station) AA Rano, Rain oil, Oando and Nova’s filling stations in Minna revealed that the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit ( Fuel) stood at N540 – N600.

It was further gathered that though there were long queues of Vehicles which include private car owners and commercial vehicles alike, including commercial Tricycle operators and their counterparts Commercial Motorcycle operators alike, while some few roadsides petroleum vendors otherwise known as black market operators in parts of Minna, the Niger State capital were selling between N600-N700 per litre.

