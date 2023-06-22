Convener, female aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Veronica Adesotu, has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider the college of female aspirants in his future appointments.

Adesotu who spoke exclusively to Nigerian Tribune said the call became imperative as the services they intended to offer their states and country could still be realized by Presidential appointed to serve the country and the respective states in other capacities.

Adesotu who is the aspirant for Aniocha North, Delta State Constituency, commended President Tinubu for the appointments of women so far, especially, the appreciable representation of women in his early appointments.

According to her, “President Tinubu should consider 10% slots for the APC female aspirants out of the 35% slot being advocated for women in his government.

She said each aspirant contributed to soaring support for the party while the campaigns were on, as the cumulative support from them galvanized the APC to victory in the gubernatorial elections in their states and presidential elections nationally.