No APC primaries in Kogi central, no candidate emerged ― APC senatorial aspirant

An aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kogi central senatorial district in the just concluded party primaries, Bar. Ramatu Tasalla Shehu has said that there were no APC primaries in Kogi central and no candidate emerged.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday during a press conference, she stated that she disassociated herself from the Kogi central senatorial district primary election held on the 28th of May at Kahal Cinema Okene.

Mallam Yusuf Adeku Abdul Kadir who addressed the press on behalf of Alhaji Dalhatu Sheriff stressed that he never at any time allowed access to the delegate lists nor were they obliged with copies.

“There was no accreditation of the delegates. When we requested the reason why they were not accredited, we were informed that they have been accredited by their respective local government chairmen. We are still in shock that Alhaji Yahaya Karaku is the returning officer contrary to APC guidelines. This is a gross aberration of the rules,” she said.

According to her, as soon as the voting started, a female delegate came forward and collected the ballot paper and walked to Senior Special Assistance Security Okene local government council Mr Zubairu Amoka to start writing out the names of the preferred candidate on behalf of the delegates which they objected to.

“But we were ignored. In spite of our insistence that due process must be followed and that the guidelines must be complied with, they failed and refused to acknowledge our protest. Thereafter, we decided to stage a walkout in protest.





“Upon reaching outside, I called the chairman of the Electoral Committee from the APC Headquarters, he advised that we return to the venue and I immediately called Alhaji Dalhatu Sheriff to join me, he arrived, and we waited outside for the committee to arrive as well. The chairman and the other Electoral Committee members joined us and we went back to the venue. At this point, the voting stopped temporarily.

“The chairman of the Electoral Committee tried to mediate between the three of us. While the process of mediation was ongoing, the returning officer and all the other political appointees there present were impatient

“They again commenced voting without waiting for a resolution, this time in a more disorganized manner. All I asked for is a level playing field. Let the people choose who they want. To ensure internal democracy.

